A person has died after being hit by a train in West Sussex this morning (Friday, September 13), police have confirmed.

British Transport Police said officers were called to Durrington-on-Sea railway station at around 9am following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

"Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Emergency vehicles pictured outside Durrington Railway Station after a person was hit by a train. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency service vehicles were pictured outside Durrington Railway Station.

This came after a post by Southern Rail on social media, which read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Barnham and Worthing.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

It has been reported that people were stuck on a train outside Durrington station for around two hours.

The train company advised passengers that journey times ‘may take up to 60 minutes longer to complete’ – if changing trains or using an alternative route.

Lines had reopened by 11.40am.

A Southern Rail update read: “Lines have now reopened and services are now being added back into the service timetable.

“At this time trains will still not be able to call at Durrington-on-Sea until further notice."

Southern confirmed services are now able to call at Durrington.

A spokesperson said: “The first service that will be stopping at this station will be the amended 10:50 Southampton Central to Brighton service. This service has been altered to start its journey at Littlehampton and will run through to Brighton.”