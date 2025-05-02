Person hit by train in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was hit by a train in West Sussex last night (Thursday, May 1).

The incident happened between Horsham and Three Bridges at 11.55pm, according to Southern Rail.

All lines were blocked while emergency services were on the scene.

The lines reopened shortly after 1am today (Friday), though ‘some morning services’ could be cancelled ‘due to stock displacement’, the rail service said.

A person was sadly hit by a train last night. Photo: National World

A Southern Rail spokesperson said: “We work closely with [Samaritans] and support the work they do.

“If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.

"If your journey has been delayed by 15 mins or more, you can claim Delay Repay compensation which you can choose to donate to [Samaritans] to support their life-saving work.”