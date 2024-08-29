Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the A264 Five Oaks Road this morning in which a person was 'seriously hurt'Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the A264 Five Oaks Road this morning in which a person was 'seriously hurt'
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the A264 Five Oaks Road this morning in which a person was 'seriously hurt'

Person 'seriously hurt' following A264 crash: Road closed and drivers urged to avoid area

By Sarah Page
Published 29th Aug 2024, 09:45 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 10:11 BST
A person has been seriously hurt following a crash which has shut the A264 near Horsham this morning (Thursday).

The A264 Five Oaks Road near Broadbridge Heath is currently shut both ways from Elmhurst Lane to Bashurst Hill.

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene soon after 7.15am following the crash involving a car and a lorry.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “One person was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken in a serious condition to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

And a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Billingshurst and Horsham to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Crawley.

"On arrival crews used hydraulic equipment to rescue one casualty from a vehicle and worked with colleagues from Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and HEMS to make the area safe.

"The road will remain closed for some time and drivers are urged to avoid the area."

Scene of the crash between a car and a lorry on the A264 Five Oaks Road today

1. A264 crash

Scene of the crash between a car and a lorry on the A264 Five Oaks Road today Photo: Contributed

Fire crews say the road is likely to remain shut for some time

2. A264 crash

Fire crews say the road is likely to remain shut for some time Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceWest Sussex Fire