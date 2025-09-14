West Sussex & Fire Rescue Service were called at 3.28pm on Sunday evening (September 14) to reports of a person needing assistance at the seafront observation wheel.

Firefights, two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform are working to bring the person back to safety.

The fire service have asked local residents to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.28pm to reports of a person needing assistance due to being stuck at height on the Worthing Wheel.​

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform to the scene.​

“Firefighters are currently working to bring the person down to safety.

“We advise avoiding the area to allow crews to work safely.”

1 . Person ‘stuck at height’ on Worthing Wheel Firefighters are working to rescue a person ‘stuck at height’ on Worthing Wheel. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

