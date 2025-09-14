Person ‘stuck at height’ on Worthing Wheel rescued by fire service

The fire service were called to reports of a person needing assistance at the seafront observation wheel at 3.28pm on Sunday, September 14.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident.

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to bring the person back to safety, before departing the scene at 5.55pm the same day.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Yesterday at 3.28pm we were called to reports of a person needing assistance due to being stuck at height on the Worthing Wheel.​

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.​

“Firefighters rescued the person and brought them to safety using the aerial ladder platform.

“Crews left the scene 5.55pm.”

