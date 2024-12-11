Person taken to hospital after collision outside West Sussex pub

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
The emergency services were called to a collision outside a pub in Steyning, West Sussex.

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am on Wednesday (December 11) showed a car had mounted the steps.

A police car and an ambulance were also pictured at the scene.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that SECAmb was called to reports a vehicle had struck a building on High Street, Steyning, at approximately 10.30am today.

"Ambulance crews attended and the driver of the vehicle was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.”

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor collision only’ and police are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps.

1. Steyning collision

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps.

2. Steyning collision

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps.

3. Steyning collision

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps.

4. Steyning collision

Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice