Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am on Wednesday (December 11) showed a car had mounted the steps.

A police car and an ambulance were also pictured at the scene.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “I can confirm that SECAmb was called to reports a vehicle had struck a building on High Street, Steyning, at approximately 10.30am today.

"Ambulance crews attended and the driver of the vehicle was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital for further checks.”

Sussex Police said this was a ‘minor collision only’ and police are ‘not appealing for any further information at this time’.

1 . Steyning collision Photos taken outside The White Horse Smokehouse & Grill in Steyning High Street around 11am showed a car had mounted the steps. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

