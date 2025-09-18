Photo shows air ambulance landing in field at Peacehaven after collision involving vehicle and pedestrian

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 16:47 BST
A photographer submitted an image of a helicopter landing in Peacehaven on Thursday, September 18.

The picture, which was emailed to this newspaper at about 4.20pm, showed a yellow air ambulance helicopter landing in a field at Pelham Rise.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson that SECAmb had been called at about 3.30pm to ‘reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the junction of Pelham Rise and Trafalgar Close’.

The spokesperson said: “Multiple crews attended the scene and assessed and treated one patient before being joined by The Air Ambulance Charity, Kent Surrey Sussex. The patient was then taken by road to Royal Sussex County Hospital for further medical treatment.”

