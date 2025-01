West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to the vehicle fire at 1.41pm at Maudlin Way.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Worthing to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire, which was of accidental ignition, using high pressure hose reels. Fortunately there were no casualties. Crews booked away from the scene at 2.53pm.”