Photo shows car fire in Worthing with emergency services at scene

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 17:08 BST
A photo has been sent to this newspaper that shows a car on fire in Worthing.

Sussex Traffic Watch on X reported the incident at 1.47pm on Saturday, June 21.

They said: “A27 at Lyons farm lights in Worthing. Vehicle fire in the carpark next to the carriageway. Emergency services on route.”

The photo sent to us shows the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) at the scene.

A WSFRS spokesperson said at about 5pm: “We were called at 1.35pm to reports of a fire in a supermarket car park in Worthing. Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene.​ Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a car on fire. They quickly brought the fire under control and left the scene at 2.30pm.”

