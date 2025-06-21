Photo shows car fire in Worthing with emergency services at scene

They said: “ A27 at Lyons farm lights in Worthing . Vehicle fire in the carpark next to the carriageway. Emergency services on route.”

The photo sent to us shows the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) at the scene.

A WSFRS spokesperson said at about 5pm: “We were called at 1.35pm to reports of a fire in a supermarket car park in Worthing. Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene.​ Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a car on fire. They quickly brought the fire under control and left the scene at 2.30pm.”