Photo shows car fire in Worthing with emergency services at scene

Sussex Traffic Watch on X reported the incident at 1.47pm on Saturday, June 21.
They said: “A27 at Lyons farm lights in Worthing. Vehicle fire in the carpark next to the carriageway. Emergency services on route.”
The photo sent to us shows the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) at the scene.
A WSFRS spokesperson said at about 5pm: “We were called at 1.35pm to reports of a fire in a supermarket car park in Worthing. Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing Fire Station to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters were faced with a car on fire. They quickly brought the fire under control and left the scene at 2.30pm.”