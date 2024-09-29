An HM Coastguard spokesperson said at 5pm: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a missing person in the Aldwick area, West Sussex. Coastguard Rescue Teams (CRTs) from Hayling Island, Selsey and Littlehampton were sent to assist in the search, alongside Sussex Police, an HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Bembridge, Littlehampton and Selsey. The search was stood down at 5pm with nothing found.”