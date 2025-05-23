Photo shows overturned van in Burgess Hill after reports of incident near industrial estate

A photo has been submitted to this newspaper showing a van on its side in Burgess Hill.

The image was taken at about 5pm on Thursday, May 22, following reports of an incident on Victoria Road.

The photographer said police closed the road, which meant rush hour traffic had to divert away from the main town centre route in and out of the industrial estate.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This was a minor collision only, police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

This article will be updated when more information comes through.

