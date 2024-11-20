Photos and video from Hassocks house fire: seven fire engines at scene and road closure in place

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 17:15 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 17:19 GMT
Photos have been sent to this newspaper showing several fire engines at the scene of a fire in Hassocks this afternoon (Wednesday, November 20).

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 2.35pm that crews were responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks.

They said: “Please avoid the area and close any windows and doors if you live nearby.”

School plans to convert caretakers bungalow into educational space

At 3.13pm the fire service said: “The road has now been closed between Stonepound Crossroads and Clayton Tunnel. We are expecting the road closure to be in place for some time, so please use alternative routes when travelling.”

At 5pm, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service told this newspaper: “At 2.09pm we called to a fire at Brighton Road, Hassocks. We currently have seven fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a control support unit at the scene. The fire is in the roof space and affecting three properties.

“Crews have been working hard to bring the fire under control and they are now damping down and turning over hotspots. One dog was safely rescued and fortunately there have been no reports of injuries. A road closure is in place between Stonepound Crossroads and Clayton Tunnel and we are expecting this to be in place for some time.”

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks

1. Hassocks fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks

2. Hassocks fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks

3. Hassocks fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks

4. Hassocks fire

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews are responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HassocksWest Sussex Fire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice