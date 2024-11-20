West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on X at 2.35pm that crews were responding to a house fire in Brighton Road, Hassocks.

They said: “Please avoid the area and close any windows and doors if you live nearby.”

At 3.13pm the fire service said: “The road has now been closed between Stonepound Crossroads and Clayton Tunnel. We are expecting the road closure to be in place for some time, so please use alternative routes when travelling.”

At 5pm, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service told this newspaper: “At 2.09pm we called to a fire at Brighton Road, Hassocks. We currently have seven fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and a control support unit at the scene. The fire is in the roof space and affecting three properties.

“Crews have been working hard to bring the fire under control and they are now damping down and turning over hotspots. One dog was safely rescued and fortunately there have been no reports of injuries. A road closure is in place between Stonepound Crossroads and Clayton Tunnel and we are expecting this to be in place for some time.”

