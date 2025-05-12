There was a large fire in Newhaven this morning (Monday, May 12).

Residents started to share comments and images on social media at about 1am, saying the incident was happening in the North Quay/New Road area. One report said the fire was at a scrap metal site.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) was approached for more information.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “We were called 00:13am on 12 May to reports of a fire at a waste site in North Quay, Newhaven. Five fire appliances from Newhaven, Seaford, Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove were called to attend and the Command Support Unit from Bexhill.

“This was initially a large fire but crews brought it under control quickly with the incident being scaled down to three fire engines at 1.49am. The incident was further scaled down to one fire engine at 4.40am.

“Firefighters used three main jets, two hosereel jets and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire. Two thermal imaging cameras were used to check for any hotspots with the final crew leaving the scene by 6.49am. There were no casualties reported. A reinspection is due to take place later this morning.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

North Quay, Newhaven