Photos: Emergency services rush to mosque in Sussex after arson attack

Emergency services were called to a fire in Peacehaven, about 9.50pm, on Saturday, October 4.

Sussex Police officers assisted firefighters at the scene in Phyllis Avenue.

"Police are investigating a report of arson after a fire at a mosque in Peacehaven,” a statement on Sunday morning (October 5) read.

"It caused damage to the front entrance of the building and to a vehicle parked outside.

“Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime.”

Lewes MP James MacCleary issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

This read: “Appalling to hear about this fire at the mosque in Peacehaven. It is used by my constituents and is an important part of the local community. Police at are treating it as a hate crime. I condemn this in the strongest terms.”

Leader of Lewes District Council, Zoe Nicholson, said she was ‘shocked and saddened’ by news of the fire.

She added: “This is a deeply distressing incident that strikes at the heart of our community.

“On behalf of Lewes District Council, I want to express our unwavering support and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peacehaven and across our district. Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.

“Sussex Police is investigating, and I encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the police.”

With increased patrols in the area, the police are appealing for help from the public.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are urging anyone with relevant information to report it to us.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell, dashcam, and mobile phone footage in the area at the time.

"We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.

"There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information about the arson can report it to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spey.

Alternativelty, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

