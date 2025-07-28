Lewes Police made the announcement on Facebook on Monday, July 28, at 4pm, after Newfield Road in Newhaven was cordoned off on Thursday afternoon, July 24, until almost 11pm that evening.

Police had previously revealed that a 54-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday, July 23, and has since been bailed.

In the July 28 post chief inspector Mark Evans said: “As part of the ongoing investigation, a police search at the address will resume, and the road will be temporarily closed for vehicle access from 5pm today (28 July).

“The closure will be in place for logistical reasons, to allow us to carry out our searches safely, and affected residents are being advised of the alternative arrangements in place for their vehicles.

“There is no current risk to the public, and residents will still be allowed to access their properties as normal while this is ongoing. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, we will work to keep disruption to a minimum.”

