Photos show air ambulance at Steyne Gardens in Worthing: multi-storey car park closed

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 16:05 BST
Photos have been submitted to this newspaper showing an air ambulance in Worthing.

The images were taken this afternoon (Friday, August 1) in Steyne Gardens.

Worthing Borough Council and Adur & Worthing Councils said at 3.30pm that they have had to close the High Street multi-storey car park due to a police incident.

Their statement said: “We don’t know when we’ll be able to reopen the site for new arrivals but we’ll keep you updated.

People who have already parked there are able to drive out of the car park but may be directed to leave by a different route other than the main exit. Thanks for your patience.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment and this article will be updated when more information comes through.

The air ambulance in Steyne Gardens on Friday, August 1

The air ambulance in Steyne Gardens on Friday, August 1 Photo: Contributed

The air ambulance in Steyne Gardens on Friday, August 1 Photo: Contributed

