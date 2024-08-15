Photos show damaged car after reports of collision at Sompting pub: fire engine from Worthing sent to scene

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 14th Aug 2024, 18:26 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 10:34 BST
There have been reports of a collision at a pub in Sompting this afternoon (Wednesday, August 14).

Photos submitted to this newspaper show a damaged blue/grey Renaut and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms. They also show a man in a high visibility jacket helping manoeuvre the vehicle away from the pub.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 5.10pm to reports of a vehicle into a building at the Gardeners Arms in Sompting. We sent one fire engine from Worthing to the scene and firefighters just assisted with scene safety. They left at 5.29pm.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “This was a minor incident only and police are not appealing for any further information at this time.”

Photos show a damaged car and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms, Sompting, on Wednesday afternoon, August 14

Photos show a damaged car and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms, Sompting, on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a damaged car and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms, Sompting, on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a damaged car and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms, Sompting, on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Photos show a damaged car and a knocked over flower bed outside the Gardeners Arms, Sompting, on Wednesday afternoon, August 14 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

