Photos show devastation left behind following fire at derelict Eastbourne building

The fire service also confirmed that no-one was injured following the blaze.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.50am on January 13 to reports of a fire at a property on Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

“Crews from Eastbourne, Pevensey and Hailsham were in attendance using the Aerial Ladder Platform and hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hotspots. The incident was left with Sussex Police. There were no casualties reported.

“A reinspection is taking place this morning.”

Sussex Police is now appealing for information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fire at a derelict house in Eastbourne.

“Emergency services were called to Kings Drive, just before 1am, on Monday, January 13.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended and worked to extinguish the blaze. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“Police are now working with the fire service to investigate the cause of the fire, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time.

“They would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage.

“Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting serial 21 of 13/01.”

