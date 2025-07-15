West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted around 10.20am on Tuesday (July 15) to ‘reports of a fire involving a property’, on Fairfield Close.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire involving the roof space of a home, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work extinguishing the fire using two high pressure hose reels and two jets.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to the number of emergency service vehicles in attendance, and people living nearby should keep their windows and doors closed for the time being.”

Hammy Lane and Fairfield Close were reportedly closed whilst the fire service incident was ongoing, near Southlands Hospital.

Photos showed ambulance crews supporting firefighters at the scene.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the fire, shortly after 10.30am, but attending crews were ‘stood down shortly after’.

The fire service provided an update shortly after 3pm.

This read: “Crews have remained at this incident this afternoon, cutting away and damping down to ensure there are no further signs of fire.

“The fire is believed to be of accidental origin. The last crew left the scene at 3.09pm.”

