West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported the incident at 10.45pm on Thursday (June 26).

A social media post read: “We are currently responding to a fire at a property in Swallowtail Road, Horsham.

“We advise local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

Photos from the scene showed four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.

The fire service issued further information on Friday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews were faced with a fire on the first floor and roof space of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using two jets and a hose reel.

“Fortunately there were no casualties as a result of this incident, which is believed to have begun accidentally.”

The last crew left the scene at 12.20am.

1 . Horsham property fire Local residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a property in Swallowtail Road, Horsham Photo: Eddie Mitchell

