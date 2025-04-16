West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident just after 9am on Wednesday (April 16).

Photos on social media show a large amount of smoke in the area after – what has been described by an eye-witness as – a ‘fierce fire’.

"At the height on the incident five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"However, our resources have now been scaled back.

"Firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire which involves the first floor and roof space, and residents in the area are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed at this time.”

There is a road closure in place at Castle Road.

The fire service added: “All people are accounted for and one casualty is in the care of crews from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"Incidents such as the one we’ve seen today in Castle Road highlight the importance of having working smoke alarms on every level of your home as they will alert you to a fire at the earliest opportunity, giving you time to safely escape and call 999."

For more safety advice, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/home-fire-safety/

1 . Tarring house fire One person and a dog were rescued after a house fire in Castle Road, Tarring. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

