Photos show house roof destroyed by fire in West Sussex village as emergency services attend incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 10:01 BST
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (WSFRS) tackled a fire in Wisborough Green on Friday evening (June 20).

WSFRS announced on Facebook at 7.41pm: “We are currently dealing with a house fire on Durban Road, Wisborough Green.​

“Local residents should keep windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

Photos sent to this newspaper show several fire engines at the scene and show that the roof of a house has been destroyed by the fire.

WSFRS have been approached for an updated comment.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackled a fire in Wisborough Green on Friday, June 20

1. Wisborough Green

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackled a fire in Wisborough Green on Friday, June 20 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

