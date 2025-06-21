Photos show house roof destroyed by fire in West Sussex village as emergency services attend incident

WSFRS announced on Facebook at 7.41pm: “We are currently dealing with a house fire on Durban Road, Wisborough Green.
“Local residents should keep windows and doors closed. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”
Photos sent to this newspaper show several fire engines at the scene and show that the roof of a house has been destroyed by the fire.
WSFRS have been approached for an updated comment.
1. Wisborough Green
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service tackled a fire in Wisborough Green on Friday, June 20 Photo: Eddie Mitchell
