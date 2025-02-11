As many as 13 emergency service vehicles reportedly attended the scene in Livesay Crescent around midday on Tuesday (February 11) – including ambulances and fire engines.
Police negotiators were also at the scene, according to an eye-witness.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police assisted with a welfare check; the incident was left with the ambulance service."
West Sussex Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was assisting Sussex Police – which was the lead agency – but could not provide any further information.
South East Coast Ambulance Service was also unable to disclose information about the ‘call to a private address’.