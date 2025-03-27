Photos show police, ambulance and fire service in West Sussex village after concerns for man on roof

The images, which were sent at about 10pm, show several police vehicles, officers in helmets, an ambulance and fire engines at Grafton Drive.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said at 9.25am on Thursday, March 27: “Emergency services attended Grafton Drive, Sompting, on Wednesday evening (March 26) following concerns for the welfare of a man on the roof of a property. The road was closed as a precaution while officers engaged with the man. He has since come down from the roof safely and is now being supported by police.