Photos show police at scene of man perched on shop sign in Worthing

The pictures were emailed to us at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 18.

They show a barefoot and shirtless man on top of the sign of The Blind Lady, just above the shop window, in Goring Road.

Several police officers can be seen at the incident, talking to the man.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “We are currently negotiating with a man who has climbed onto the ledge of a shop in Goring Road, Goring, on Tuesday (18 June) at 5.45pm. Goring Road has been closed to traffic while the incident is being dealt with and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

.

1 . Worthing A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Worthing A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Worthing A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures