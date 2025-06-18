Photos show police at scene of man perched on shop sign in Worthing

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Published 18th Jun 2025, 19:13 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST
Photos have been sent to this newspaper showing police at the scene of man perched on top of a shop sign in Worthing.

The pictures were emailed to us at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 18.

They show a barefoot and shirtless man on top of the sign of The Blind Lady, just above the shop window, in Goring Road.

Several police officers can be seen at the incident, talking to the man.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “We are currently negotiating with a man who has climbed onto the ledge of a shop in Goring Road, Goring, on Tuesday (18 June) at 5.45pm. Goring Road has been closed to traffic while the incident is being dealt with and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18

A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18

A man was spotted on top of The Blind Lady shop sign in Goring Road, Worthing, on Wednesday, June 18

