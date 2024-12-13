Photos sent to Sussex World around 11pm on Thursday (December 12) showed police and SOCO (Scenes of Crime) officers at the scene of an incident in the seaside town.

They were pictured at Caffyns Field – at the junction of Beach Road and St Catherine's Road.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called after a man was found with serious injuries in St Catherines Road, Littlehampton at around 6.30pm.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. A police presence in the area can be expected.”

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 994 of 12/12.

1 . Littlehampton incident Police and SOCO (Scenes of Crime) officers have been pictured in Littlehampton after reports of a serious incident Photo: Eddie Mitchell

