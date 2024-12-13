Photos show police investigation after serious incident in West Sussex seaside town

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 09:36 BST
Police officers rushed to a serious incident in Littlehampton – with investigation work continuing overnight.

Photos sent to Sussex World around 11pm on Thursday (December 12) showed police and SOCO (Scenes of Crime) officers at the scene of an incident in the seaside town.

They were pictured at Caffyns Field – at the junction of Beach Road and St Catherine's Road.

On Friday morning, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called after a man was found with serious injuries in St Catherines Road, Littlehampton at around 6.30pm.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident. A police presence in the area can be expected.”

Anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 994 of 12/12.

