Photos show rolled over car at Burgess Hill: police cordon off area after ‘overnight’ incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:47 GMT
Photos have been sent to this newspaper that show a rolled over car at Burgess Hill.

There are reports that the incident happened ‘overnight’ on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) on London Road, just outside the Mid Sussex town.

The images show a car on its back with a door open and a police cordon around the vehicle.

Sussex Police and West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

A rolled over car on London Road, just outside Burgess Hill, on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

1. Burgess Hill

A rolled over car on London Road, just outside Burgess Hill, on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

