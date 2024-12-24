There are reports that the incident happened ‘overnight’ on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) on London Road, just outside the Mid Sussex town.
The images show a car on its back with a door open and a police cordon around the vehicle.
1. Burgess Hill
A rolled over car on London Road, just outside Burgess Hill, on Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
