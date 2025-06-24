Photos show scene of major Eastbourne police incident as evacuation protocol in place for residents

Residents on six different roads have been ‘encouraged to evacuate’ by 9am on Tuesday (June 24).

This comes after a 'bottle of unidentified liquid' was found in a property – with the bomb squad called to assist.

Sussex Police issued a statement at 3am on Tuesday (June 23), amid the ongoing incident.

“Officers are currently on scene in Hyde Road, Eastbourne, after a bottle of unidentified liquid was found in a house,” a police spokesperson said.

"A report was made to police at 5.27pm on Monday and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has attended to assess the item.

“Officers have visited nearby homes and advised residents to stay indoors and access to the area is being restricted as a precaution.”

In consultation with EOD and partners, a planned evacuation of nearby homes was organised for Tuesday morning, police said.

1 . Major police incident unfolds in Eastbourne after 'bottle of unidentified liquid' found in property Sussex Police will have a 'number of uniformed officers' present on Tuesday morning to 'assist with the planned evacuation and offer further advice' Photo: Eddie Mitchell / Dan Jessup

