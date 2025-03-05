Photos show severity of burst water main in East Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 13:10 BST
Thousands of people have been affected by a burst water main in East Sussex.

South East Water staff are currently on-site and are ‘working around the clock’ to resolve the issue.

Take a look below at photos from the scene of the incident and the bottled water station which reopened this morning.

For updates on this story, follow our live blog.

The burst pipe

1. Thousands of homes left without water in East Sussex

The burst pipe Photo: Staff

South East Water staff on site

2. Thousands of homes left without water in East Sussex

South East Water staff on site Photo: Staff

Wannock Road and the nearby footpath are closed

3. Thousands of homes left without water in East Sussex

Wannock Road and the nearby footpath are closed Photo: staff

The burst pipe

4. Thousands of homes left without water in East Sussex

The burst pipe Photo: Staff

