South East Water staff are currently on-site and are ‘working around the clock’ to resolve the issue.
Take a look below at photos from the scene of the incident and the bottled water station which reopened this morning.
1 / 4
South East Water staff are currently on-site and are ‘working around the clock’ to resolve the issue.
Take a look below at photos from the scene of the incident and the bottled water station which reopened this morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.