Pictures show devastation following fire at 'multiple properties' in West Sussex

The fire service told residents to avoid the area while crews dealt with the fire.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called shortly after midday to reports of a fire involving several properties on Roman Lane in Southwater.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised ten fire engines and an aerial ladder platform to the scene.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high pressure hose reels to bring the fire under control.

“There is a lot of smoke in the area, so we would urge those living nearby to keep doors and windows closed and for people to avoid the area for the time being to allow firefighters to work safely.”

At 1.46pm the fire service confirmed that the fire was ‘under control’ and that the response would be scaled back.

