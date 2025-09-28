Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Sep 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a house fire in Nettlesworth Lane, Heathfield at 0.04am on Sunday, September 28.

Six fire engines were called to attend with firefighters using two main jets to tackle the fire.

At 4.47am all firefighting operations were complete.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said a reinspection is due to take place this morning (September 28) to check the building, and the incident has been left with Sussex Police who were also in attendance.

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex.

1. Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex.

2. Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex.

3. Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex.

4. Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex

New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HeathfieldSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice