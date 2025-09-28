East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a house fire in Nettlesworth Lane, Heathfield at 0.04am on Sunday, September 28.

Six fire engines were called to attend with firefighters using two main jets to tackle the fire.

At 4.47am all firefighting operations were complete.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said a reinspection is due to take place this morning (September 28) to check the building, and the incident has been left with Sussex Police who were also in attendance.

1 . Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Pictures show the scene of house fire in East Sussex New pictures show the scene of a house fire in East Sussex. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures