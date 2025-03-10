Police 'alerted to burnt out car' in Hastings but incident confirmed to be accidental
A car caught fire on a road in Hastings in an incident which has been deemed accidental.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just after 6am on Saturday (March 8) to reports of a single vehicle fire in St Georges Road, Hastings.
“One fire engine was in attendance,” a fire service spokesperson said.
"Crews used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
“The fire was deemed to be accidental and there were no casualties reported.”
Sussex Police confirmed officers were ‘alerted to a burnt out car’, which was still ‘blocking the road’ around 4pm.
A spokesperson added: “We arranged recovery of the vehicle.”