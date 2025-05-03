Officers were called to Arundel after the suspected ordnance was found on the banks of the River Arun, rear the bridge at Queen Street, after it was reported on Friday, May 2.

Police confirmed that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the scene to safely remove the ordnance and had urged residents to avoid the area while the matter was dealt with.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police are currently responding to what is believed to be an unexploded historic ordnance found on the banks of the River Arun, near the bridge at Queen Street, Arundel, reported just before 1pm on Friday, May 2.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are currently on scene to safely remove the ordnance.

“A cordon is being set up as a precaution, while we assess the situation and to keep the public safe.

In an update at 1.16pm police confirmed that the ordnance had been dealt with and access to Arundel was no longer restricted.

The spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The unexploded historic ordnance found on the banks of the River Arun, near the bridge at Queen Street, Arundel, on Friday, May 2, has now been safely dealt with by the Explosive Ordnance (EOD) team.

“The cordon that was in place as a precaution has now been lifted.

“Access to Arundel via Queen Street, the High Street and the Causeway is no longer restricted.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this incident was dealt with.”

1 . Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Police and bomb squad called to 'unexploded historic ordnance' in West Sussex Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL