Police appeal following collision between car and van in West Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and van in West Sussex.

Sussex Police said they responded to a collision between a car and van on the A272 at Scaynes Hill on July 17 at 5.51am.

“Both of the drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.

Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 209 of 17/7.

A272 at Scaynes Hill. Photo: Google Street View

1. Screenshot 2025-07-17 113114.jpg

A272 at Scaynes Hill. Photo: Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

Related topics:PoliceWest Sussex
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice