Sussex Police said they responded to a collision between a car and van on the A272 at Scaynes Hill on July 17 at 5.51am.
“Both of the drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries,” a spokesperson said.
Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to email [email protected], quoting serial 209 of 17/7.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.