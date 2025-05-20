Police appeal following East Sussex collision; motorcyclist sustains 'serious injuries'

A22 Holmes Hill. Photo: Google Street View

Police are appealing for information about a collision in East Sussex which left a motorcyclist with ‘serious injuries’.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision on the A22 Holmes Hill, Golden Cross, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (May 15).

The collision was between a Black Peugeot 208 and a Red Royal Enfield motorcycle, Sussex Police said. The driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and attended hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“A temporary road closure was put in place while services worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

“We are appealing for information to establish the circumstances of the collision, and ask anyone with information to contact police.

“This can be done by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 1132 of 15/05.”