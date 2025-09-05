Police appeal for helping finding missing 45-year-old man from Lewes

Published 5th Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
Lewes Police have announced that they are searching for a 45-year-old man who is missing from the town.

Police said Peter was reported missing on Friday, August 29, and said concern is growing for his welfare.

A Sussex Police said: “He is described as 5’ 10” and of medium build with short, dark brown hair. He has stretch piercings in both ears and is likely to be wearing black and carrying a green shoulder bag with a caravan on it.

“He is known to frequent areas of Lewes town centre including the Elephant and Castle Pub and the area outside Fuego Lounge.

“Anyone who sees Peter or has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting serial 480 of 29/08.”

