Police appeal for witnesses as car flips on its side in Crawley

A car has flipped on its side in the West Sussex town of Crawley on Tuesday, December 10. Sussex News posted about the incident on X, and wrote: “Crawley High Street partly blocked Northbound due to an overturned car between Peglar Way and Orchard Street.”

On Wednesday, December 11, a Spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to a single vehicle collision involving

a silver Ford Puma in Crawley at about 2.15pm on Tuesday, December 10.

"It happened in Orchard Street near the junction with the High Street.

"Witnesses or anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 653 of 10/12.”

