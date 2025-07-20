Officers were spotted at The Old School block of flats, in Whitley Road.
Police and Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) were there, alongside several police cars and vans.
According to reports, a person was airlifted to hospital.
We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.
1. Whitley Rd 6.jpg
Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
2. Whitley Rd 3.jpg
Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
3. Whitley Rd 5.jpg
Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures
4. Whitley Rd 7.jpg
Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures