Police at scene of incident in Eastbourne

By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Jul 2025, 13:20 BST
Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Eastbourne this afternoon (Sunday, July 20).

Officers were spotted at The Old School block of flats, in Whitley Road.

Police and Scenes of Crime Officers (SOCO) were there, alongside several police cars and vans.

According to reports, a person was airlifted to hospital.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.

Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Police at the scene in Eastbourne. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

