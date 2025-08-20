Police called to incident at bin depot in East Sussex

Pictures taken at the scene at approximately 11am on Wednesday, August 20 show officers at the Hollingdean bin depot in Brighton.

Councillor Jacob Taylor, deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, confirmed that the depot had been closed due to the incident.

Cllr Taylor added: “Our depot in Hollingdean is closed to visitors following an incident reported earlier this morning.

“The appropriate emergency services have been informed and are investigating.

“We are unable to comment further at this stage but can confirm no staff have been injured and at present there is no cause for concern beyond the perimeter of the depot.

“Operations away from the depot are also continuing as normal.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

