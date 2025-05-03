Police called to incident at property in East Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 09:35 BST
Police were called to a emergency incident at a property in East Sussex.

Police were called to an address in College Road in Bexhill at around 12.15pm on Friday, May 2.

Pictures taken at 10.40pm show a continued police presence with the force confirming that a heightened police presence would remain while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “ Police were called around 12.15pm on Friday (May 2) due to concerns for the welfare of two people at an address in College Road, Bexhill.

Residents in the area can expect to see a heightened police presence as police enquiries continue.”

