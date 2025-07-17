A road in Eastbourne is closed due to police attending an incident this evening (Thursday, July 17).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.45pm.

The incident took place near the town centre.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to police incident on Bourne Street both ways from Ceylon Place to A259 Seaside Road. Ceylon Place is also closed.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

We will have more as we get it.