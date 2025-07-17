Police called to incident in Eastbourne; road closed

By Richard Gladstone
Published 17th Jul 2025, 18:08 BST
A road in Eastbourne is closed due to police attending an incident this evening (Thursday, July 17).

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 4.45pm.

The incident took place near the town centre.

On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed due to police incident on Bourne Street both ways from Ceylon Place to A259 Seaside Road. Ceylon Place is also closed.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

We will have more as we get it.

