Police officers were called to deal with a trespass incident on the railway line in Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail reported at 6.40pm on Tuesday (June 3) that services were being disrupted by a trespasser between Worthing and Hove.

This was affecting services between Brighton & Worthing (and towards Portsmouth & Southampton) as well as London Victoria & Littlehampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rail replacement bus shuttle was put in operation between Worthing and Hove.

Police officers were called to deal with a trespass incident on the railway line in Sussex. Photo: Sussex World stock image

Southern Rail added: “We are working on getting ticket acceptance with Brighton and hove buses so you can continue your journey.”

An update at 7pm read: “The police have removed the trespasser from the railway and the power to the line has been restored.

“We are now able to move trains through the area but trains will still face delays for the time being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.20pm, Southern Rail reported that services were ‘getting back to normal’ along the West Coastway.

There were ‘still some delays and cancellations’ towards Bognor Regis and Southampton ‘but overall, most trains are now running or are on time’.

People were asked to ‘please continue checking your train before you travel’.

By 10pm, services were no longer being affected.

This was the last of multiple incidents which affected trains in Sussex on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail first reported an incident at Barnham station just before 11am. Staff worked with Network Rail engineers to ‘remove a piece of station roofing’ that fell on the track.

This resulted in delays for most of the day and, as services were recovering, a trespass incident was reported near Chichester.