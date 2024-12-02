Police called to 'out of control' house party in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 12:49 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 12:59 BST
The police have confirmed no arrests were made after they were called to a house party in East Sussex.

Photos emerged on social media of the aftermath of – what eye-witnesses called – an ‘out of control house party’, in Poplar Avenue, Hangleton around 9pm on Saturday (November 30).

The oversubscribed party reportedly led to at least four police cars attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a large group of young people in the street following a party in Poplar Avenue, Hangleton, shortly before 9pm on Saturday (November 30).

“Officers attended the address and the group left the area. No arrests were made.”

1. Police disperse large group of youths

The oversubscribed party in Hangleton reportedly led to at least four police cars attending the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

