Photos emerged on social media of the aftermath of – what eye-witnesses called – an ‘out of control house party’, in Poplar Avenue, Hangleton around 9pm on Saturday (November 30).

The oversubscribed party reportedly led to at least four police cars attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were made aware of a large group of young people in the street following a party in Poplar Avenue, Hangleton, shortly before 9pm on Saturday (November 30).

“Officers attended the address and the group left the area. No arrests were made.”