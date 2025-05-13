Police 'concerned' for teenager, 13, missing from East Sussex
Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from East Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned’ for Ronnie, 13, from Eastbourne.
"[She] was last seen in Warrior Square, St Leonards, on Monday (May 12) at 8.30pm,” a spokesperson for the police force said.
“Ronnie is 5' 4" with long brown hair with highlights and was wearing a Ratton School uniform, possibly with a black hoodie over the top.”
If you see Ronnie or have any information about her whereabouts, police ask that you call 101 and quote serial 1390 of 12/05.