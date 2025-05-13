Police 'concerned' for teenager, 13, missing from East Sussex

Ronnie. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are searching for a teenager who has been reported missing from East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said officers are ‘concerned’ for Ronnie, 13, from Eastbourne.

"[She] was last seen in Warrior Square, St Leonards, on Monday (May 12) at 8.30pm,” a spokesperson for the police force said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ronnie is 5' 4" with long brown hair with highlights and was wearing a Ratton School uniform, possibly with a black hoodie over the top.”

If you see Ronnie or have any information about her whereabouts, police ask that you call 101 and quote serial 1390 of 12/05.