Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of an elderly man who was seen ‘appearing confused’ in East Sussex.

In a statement on social media, Wealden Police said: “Officers are concerned for the welfare of an elderly man who approached a member of the public and asked for directions just before 3.30pm today, in Peelings Lane, Westham.”

The man was seen walking past the pond in Westham and up Montfort Road, police said.

"Members of the public reported this to police due to the man appearing confused, and he was dressed inappropriately for the cold weather,” Wealden Police added.

Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of an elderly man who was seen ‘appearing confused’. Photo: National World

“He was described as being around 80-years-old and was dressed in a grey and white stripey sweatshirt and dark coloured trousers.

“If you have seen the man, or know where he might be, please call police on 101 quoting serial 863 of 6/2.”