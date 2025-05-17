Police 'concerned for the welfare' of woman missing from West Sussex

Trina. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a woman reported missing from West Sussex.

Sussex Police said they are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of Trina, who was reported missing from Bognor.

“Trina is 45, 4'11", has coloured auburn hair and tattoos on her arms and legs,” the police force said.

"It is not known what she was last wearing.

“As well as Bognor, Trina has links to Horsham, and may travel to the area.

“If you see Trina, we ask you call 999, quoting reference 838 of 14/05.”