Police 'concerned' for vulnerable man missing from Sussex
Police have appealed for help locating a vulnerable man who is missing from Sussex.
Sussex Police said they’re ‘concerned’ for 21-year-old Alex who is missing from Fernhurst, near Midhurst.
He also has links to Brighton, according to the force.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Alex is about 6’1”, of medium build, with a brown mullet and short facial hair.
"He may be wearing white joggers, a grey hoody, sliders and a hat.
“Contact us on 999 if you see him, quoting serial 853 of 18/11.”