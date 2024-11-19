Police 'concerned' for vulnerable man missing from Sussex

Alex, 21, is missing from Sussex. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a vulnerable man who is missing from Sussex.

Sussex Police said they’re ‘concerned’ for 21-year-old Alex who is missing from Fernhurst, near Midhurst.

He also has links to Brighton, according to the force.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Alex is about 6’1”, of medium build, with a brown mullet and short facial hair.

"He may be wearing white joggers, a grey hoody, sliders and a hat.

“Contact us on 999 if you see him, quoting serial 853 of 18/11.”