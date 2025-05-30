Police ‘concerned for welfare’ of man reported missing from Haywards Heath

The force has said that James, 26, was last seen in the Lewes Road area on Friday, May 30.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “James is 5’7” with brown hair and tattoos, he was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, grey shorts, and Adidas trainers.

"He may have travelled on the rail network.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare. Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 234 of 30/05.”