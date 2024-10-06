Police 'concerned' for welfare of woman, 58, missing from East Sussex
Police have appealed for help locating a woman who has gone missing from East Sussex.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Maria, who is missing from Bexhill.
“Maria is 58, 5'7", has shoulder-length dark hair and wears glasses.
“She was last seen wearing jeans, an anorak and carrying a shoulder bag on Wednesday, October 2.”
Maria is likely travelling on foot, according to the police force.
Anyone who sees Maria is asked to call 999, quoting reference 1230 of 05/10.
