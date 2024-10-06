Maria. Photo: Sussex Police

Police have appealed for help locating a woman who has gone missing from East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Maria, who is missing from Bexhill.

“Maria is 58, 5'7", has shoulder-length dark hair and wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was last seen wearing jeans, an anorak and carrying a shoulder bag on Wednesday, October 2.”

Maria is likely travelling on foot, according to the police force.

Anyone who sees Maria is asked to call 999, quoting reference 1230 of 05/10.