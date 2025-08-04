Police confirm man's death amid emergency response in Worthing

The police have responded to a fatal incident in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured in Ann Street, Worthing on Monday morning (August 4).

Sussex Police issued a statement at 12.30pm, which read: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a medical incident in Ann Street, Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers responded to a report of a man having fallen from a car park.

Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured in Ann Street, Worthing on Monday morning (August 4). Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

“The 59-year-old man was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances, but the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”