Police confirm man's death amid emergency response in Worthing
Multiple police and ambulance vehicles were pictured in Ann Street, Worthing on Monday morning (August 4).
Sussex Police issued a statement at 12.30pm, which read: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a medical incident in Ann Street, Worthing.
“Officers responded to a report of a man having fallen from a car park.
“The 59-year-old man was sadly confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances, but the incident is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”